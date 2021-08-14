Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Viavi Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.220 EPS.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.