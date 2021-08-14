Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.54.

XEBEF stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

