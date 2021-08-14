TD Securities Boosts Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$26.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS SISXF opened at $16.72 on Friday. Savaria has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

