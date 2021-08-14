Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

SZGPY stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

