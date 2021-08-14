Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

