Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TME. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NYSE TME opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after buying an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,825,000 after buying an additional 3,299,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

