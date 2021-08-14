Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.63.

HOM.U opened at C$15.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$465.60 million and a PE ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$15.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding purchased 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,565.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,393,944.96. Insiders have purchased 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637 in the last quarter.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

