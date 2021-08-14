Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 17.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

