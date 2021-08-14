PGGM Investments Purchases New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

