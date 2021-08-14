PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,282 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 21,161 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in VMware were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,438 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

NYSE VMW opened at $157.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.07.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

