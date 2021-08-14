PGGM Investments Buys 30,161 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,704,000 after acquiring an additional 598,884 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.01.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,999 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,605. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

