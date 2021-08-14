Arden Trust Co Invests $215,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 86,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Match Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Match Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,226 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,986. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.