Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

