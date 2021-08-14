MAI Capital Management Sells 295 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 201,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

NYSE TFC opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

