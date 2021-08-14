Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

