carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $203,484.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.83 or 0.00883024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00103871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044483 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

