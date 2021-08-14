Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) SVP Melanie Hughes Sells 1,559 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MCO opened at $380.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

