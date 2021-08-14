Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) SVP Melanie Hughes Sells 1,559 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MCO opened at $380.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.