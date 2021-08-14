Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 8,100 Shares

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,802,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 48,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,687,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,866,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,349,000 after buying an additional 144,095 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCDX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

