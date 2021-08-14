SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik Sells 16,318 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $21.78 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. On average, analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

