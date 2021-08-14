Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines Sells 3,000 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John J. Haines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after purchasing an additional 340,714 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

