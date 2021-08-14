Alchemix (ALCX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.94 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $410.32 or 0.00886227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $116.40 million and approximately $25.94 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.83 or 0.00883024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00103871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.