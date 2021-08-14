Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XBC. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

