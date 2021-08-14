Sierra Wireless’ (SW) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SW opened at C$20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$761.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of C$13.07 and a one year high of C$28.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.53.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 1.1909764 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total transaction of C$27,197.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,403.68. Also, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$292,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at C$897,639.80.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

