Portman Ridge Finance Co. (PTMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

PTMN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $234.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTMN. TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

