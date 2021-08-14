Portman Ridge Finance Co. (PTMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
PTMN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $234.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.
