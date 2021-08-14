Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.08

Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.91.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

