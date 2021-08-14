Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Ameren has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Ameren stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

