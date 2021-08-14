Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.
Ameren has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
Ameren stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.
In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
