Piper Sandler Raises OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $39.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OLO presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.60. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
