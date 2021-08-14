Piper Sandler Raises OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $39.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OLO presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.60. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

