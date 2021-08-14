Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.40

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.40 and last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 175510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.89.

PVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

