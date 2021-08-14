Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.40

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.40 and last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 175510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.89.

PVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

