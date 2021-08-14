Zacks Investment Research Upgrades comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Get comScore alerts:

SCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $280.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that comScore will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.