UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.09

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 46200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

