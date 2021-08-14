AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NIE opened at $30.49 on Friday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

