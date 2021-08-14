Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RNA opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $734.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.52. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 in the last three months. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

