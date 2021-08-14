Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Down 71.6% in July

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGYRF opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

