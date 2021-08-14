Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $414.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.