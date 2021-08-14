Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 230,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,516,000. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,564,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

TSM stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

