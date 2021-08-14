Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.18

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$87.18 and last traded at C$86.67, with a volume of 281388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.46. The firm has a market cap of C$29.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

