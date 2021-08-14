Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $7.05 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.