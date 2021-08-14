Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.59

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 108824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

MLCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 546,100 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,735 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,124,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

