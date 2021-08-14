Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

