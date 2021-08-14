Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBX. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.67 ($121.96).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €98.74 ($116.16) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.98. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

