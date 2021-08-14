IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.83.

IGMS opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $555,713 in the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,041,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after buying an additional 467,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after buying an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

