Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,340 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth $307,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 83.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

