Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Lowered to C$15.25 at Acumen Capital

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$7.41 and a 52-week high of C$16.00.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

