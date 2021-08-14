Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Lowered to C$15.25 at Acumen Capital

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE:SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$7.41 and a 52-week high of C$16.00.
Sylogist Company Profile
