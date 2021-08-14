Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Issues Earnings Results

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.56%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ITPOF opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.94. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITPOF. CIBC increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

