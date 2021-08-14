ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii Sells 31,250 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

