GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.04 ($42.40).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €38.45 ($45.24) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.30. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €38.62 ($45.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

