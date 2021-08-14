Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.60 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.95 ($5.82).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €6.45 ($7.59) on Friday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.64 ($4.28) and a 52 week high of €7.60 ($8.94). The firm has a market cap of $17.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

