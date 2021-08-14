Rachel Rebecca Stern Sells 6,809 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FDS stock opened at $368.12 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $368.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.91.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.