Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 257,800 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,057,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,773,078.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $1,416,534.01.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. Analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Precigen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 494.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Precigen by 2,079.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 347,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

