Aavegotchi (GHST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $158.87 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00004767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $142.60 million and $158.87 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00884749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00044476 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 67,168,828 coins and its circulating supply is 64,546,764 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

